We'll see a few more flakes tonight before some quiet weather to end 2021.
Tonight
Another round of snow showers is on the way for tonight, but this will not be like the snow we picked up on Tuesday evening. This time around, we'll be looking at little more than a few isolated flurries or light snow showers that will put down a dusting of snow at most. Still, you can expect some slick spots on the roads where these snow showers track, so stay alert if traveling overnight or on Thursday morning!
Lows tonight will dip into the mid 20s for most of us. Light and variable winds will keep wind chills to a minimum.
Thursday
For Thursday, we'll just keep it quiet. Mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day, with the possibility for a few peeks of sun. Highs will remain seasonably cold in the mid 30s.
Hello 2022! Potential for messy weekend weather
We're still over 48 hours out from the New Year, but over the last few days we've been keeping tabs on the possibility for some messy weather to come in Saturday. A low pressure system is expected to dig-in to the Great Lakes region bringing some snow and wintry mix precipitation. Storm tracks have been varied, and will likely continue to vary through the coming days, but there's two scenarios most likely for this event. If the storm track stays farther south, we'll stay on the colder side of the system and see mostly, if not all, snow. A more northerly track would bring more wintry mix to the area. As of Wednesday afternoon, trends have been leaning more towards a southerly track bringing in mostly snow.
Even if there's another shift in this system, messy travel is still expected. As always, stay tuned for updates, this forecast will be tweaked through the next few days!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
