Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
It's been a nice stretch so far this week, but it's time to get some rain back in the picture and it looks like we'll have our next chance for that this morning as a round of showers moves through. This may impact your morning commute, so be sure to track any rain with our Interactive Radar before heading out the door!
Although showers will be around this morning and at times this weekend, no day will be a total loss for outdoor plans.
Today & Tonight
Rain will be most likely through the first half of today as a decaying complex of thunderstorms moves through the area this morning. Severe weather is not expected, but there could be a few pockets that are a bit heavier here and there. Temperatures are 20+ degrees warmer in many areas this morning, no doubt leading to a different feel out the door.
Our afternoon and evening forecast will be tricky, as the rain from this morning may stabilize things for the second half of the day and limit the development of any showers and storms. Simply put, we can't rule out some isolated showers and storms popping up during the afternoon and evening, but most areas will stay dry. Check in with the radar from time to time, but cancelling plans seems premature this morning.
If storms do manage to develop during the afternoon and evening, there is a possibility they could be strong to severe. If that happens, gusty wind and hail would be the main threats, with 12-7 PM the time frame we'd be watching.
High temperatures should reach into the 80s again today with increasing sun into the afternoon, and the humidity will be noticeably higher today. Winds will be breezy at times, with a southwesterly flow turning westerly around 5 to 15 mph with gusts near 25 mph.
As we lose the heating of the day, we should see things quiet down for the most part for much of the night. There will be a weak disturbance approaching from the west which brings a non-zero chance for a shower overnight, but it's just a slight chance. Overnight lows will settle in the 50s and 60s.
Saturday
A new development in our forecast is a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. While that chance makes any outdoor plans a bit more tricky, it won't be an all day rain and there will be areas that don't see anything at all. Just stay radar aware if skies start getting dark.
There is a small chance for some strong to severe storms on Saturday, mainly along I-69 and southward. Gusty winds and hail would be the main hazards once again.
Highs on Saturday are expected to be in the upper 70s to middle 80s under a partly to mostly sunny sky.
Things should quiet down on Saturday evening, with skies expected to clear out quite a bit into Saturday night. Overnight lows should settle in the 50s into Sunday morning.
Sunday
Things should stay quiet for most of your Sunday, with plenty of sunshine to start the day. Temperatures should warm up nicely with that sun, with highs reaching into the 80s once again.
Clouds will gradually increase through the day, trending mostly cloudy into the later evening hours. We should remain dry for most of the daylight, if not all of it, before rain chances start to increase on Sunday evening. This rain chance once it arrives, should provide some beneficial rain through at least the morning hours on Monday, possibly lingering into the afternoon.
We'll keep an eye on that rain chance as we get closer through the weekend, and keep you informed of any rainfall totals.
With clouds and showers increasing on Sunday night, we do expect overnight lows to remain in the 60s going into Monday morning.
