Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. You're at the halfway point!
Snow is long gone at this point and even with temperatures only in the upper 30s yesterday, much of our snow has already started melting and that process continues today as we warm up the next few days.
Don't get used to that warm up, though! We're cooling back down into the weekend.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, keep an eye out for icy spots here and there as temperatures have fallen back below freezing to start today in the 20s and low 30s. It won't be everywhere as many of our roads have dried out, but any surfaces that remained wet could be a bit slick, especially elevated road surfaces.
A southerly to southwesterly wind takes over today and we expect temperatures to be a bit more mild than they've been the last few days. While highs are expected to jump into the low 40s in many areas, it's worth noting that could come later into the evening, as opposed to our usual afternoon time.
Once temperatures warm up, they'll stay steady through the evening and overnight, mostly in the 40s.
A system to our west this morning will move through the region today, bringing the chance for a few light showers or drizzle. These showers could have a few snowflakes mixed in initially if they start early this afternoon, but once temperatures warm up later today and tonight, we should see primarily rain.
The coverage of any showers is expected to be spotty, so you may not see anything at all, and precipitation amounts should remain very light, with totals largely less than 0.10", if it's even measurable at all.
Some fog may be possible today as we see our snow continue to melt, but if it does develop, we should see that ease up a bit overnight as winds pick up to around 10-20 miles per hour out of the southwest.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
