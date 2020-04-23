Good Thursday evening Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week so far.
Today has featured a gloomy sky condition, plus some of us have experienced a few showers today. The shower activity should end tonight, leading to more sunshine Friday.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
On an off showers are expected going through the evening hours this evening. Otherwise, expect a cloudy to mostly cloudy sky condition.
Temperatures this evening will fall through the 40s and 30s, along with a breezy easterly wind. The wind will be sustained at 5 to 15 mph. Just enough to keep a wind chill around.
Any shower activity should end during the overnight, but we will keep the clouds around. Temperatures tonight once again will drop into the middle 30s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.