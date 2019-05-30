Happy Thursday! We hope you've had a great week so far.
A few rain showers made an appearance today in Mid-Michigan.
Now we have the chance for frost to develop tonight into Friday morning.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
A cold front dropping in from the north may trigger a few pop-up showers this evening, but that is a low chance and anything that does develop will be isolated. While the front moves through, it will also help clear out some clouds.
We will eventually dry out completely and our skies will keep clearing through the overnight period, allowing a cool down into the 40s overnight, with 30s not out of the question especially near M-55.
With that in mind, Frost Advisories have been issued for late tonight for Roscommon and Ogemaw counties. Be sure to take precautions with any sensitive vegetation you may have.
