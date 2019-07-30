Happy Tuesday!
It was a busy Monday with strong storms moving across the region. We still have a chance for showers today, but nothing like what we experienced yesterday afternoon.
After today our weather will be much better with sunshine and pleasant temperatures.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
A few isolated showers can't be ruled out during the early evening hours, but we don't expect the coverage to be as widespread as yesterday. Any showers that do develop should begin to wind down near sunset tonight (around 9 PM).
Skies will clear out even more overnight, trending mostly clear to partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be a lot cooler than the last few days falling into the 50s for most, but a few 40s can't be ruled out, especially in the northern counties.
