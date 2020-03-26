Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we send our best for a wonderful Thursday.
It's hard to give up the weather from yesterday after an absolutely beautiful Wednesday, but that's of course how it goes during the spring season in Michigan. Even with some changes on the way for today, it won't be a bad day by any stretch.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, you can definitely expect a warmer start to the day compared to the last few days. Temperatures are around 10-15 degrees warmer than yesterday morning which puts us in the lower to middle 40s for most locations.
While we expect dry conditions for most of the day today, a cold front crossing the area this morning will lead to at least a chance for a few scattered showers. These showers should be on their way out by the afternoon and should remain fairly light.
High temperatures will be a bit tricky today with areas inland having the chance to warm up into the lower and middle 50s once again, while areas to the east near Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay may be stuck in the 40s as we develop a north, and at times northeasterly, wind this afternoon. That wind should only be around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Dry weather should keep rolling for most of Mid-Michigan through the evening hours tonight. However, there is a disturbance that will be passing by to our south later this evening into early Friday morning.
Most of the rain should stay to our south, but it's possible a few showers clip our southern areas along I-69. Chances will diminish quite a bit as you go north with a bulk of the area staying dry. If showers do pass through, they should also remain light.
Overnight lows will cool down more efficiently tonight with lower and middle 30s expected by Friday morning.
Friday - Sunday
Friday looks like a great end to the workweek. We may have some lingering clouds early in the morning, but will likely see those diminish quickly giving us a good amount of sunshine through the day.
Temperatures Friday should see a bit of a split once again with winds out of the northeast, with 40s closer to the lakeshore and 50s farther inland.
Dry weather should largely hold through the evening on Friday but rain chances should be increasing overnight into Saturday as a storm system approaches from the west of us. The central part of the storm system will pass by to our north and west, which should keep us on the warm side of the system, but we'll get a good amount of rain through the weekend.
Although rain will be possible Saturday morning and afternoon, the most persistent showers for the moment look like they'll come Saturday evening into early Sunday. It's also during this time we may see a few rumbles of thunder.
As the storm pulls away on Sunday, we'll likely see a bit of a lull in the rain but some showers will return in the afternoon and evening as the backside of the system pulls away from us. These showers should be lighter and a bit more scattered. Coming along with the showers will be a breezy northwest wind around 10-20 miles per hour, that could gust around 30-40 miles per hour at times.
Rainfall amounts through the weekend look to fall within the 0.50" to 1" range for most of Mid-Michigan. Areas that see the heaviest rain may pick up more than 1". As always, we'll refine these totals as we get closer.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.