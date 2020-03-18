Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far, despite everything going on in the news. You've made it halfway through the workweek.
After some early morning clouds, yesterday turned out to be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon and evening. While today won't be a terrible weather day by any means, we will cloud up again and it does appear that we'll have at least a chance for a few showers.
However, our better rain and thunderstorm chances will hold off until tomorrow, conveniently as spring arrives at 11:50 PM Thursday.
Today & Tonight
While the area of high pressure that was responsible for the beautiful weather yesterday is quickly moving off to the east, we'll still see its influence on our weather today.
The air mass left behind is very dry, which should fight off precipitation chances, at least initially this morning. If you happen to see any rain or snow on your morning drive in an isolated case, expect it to be very light. But we do expect the vast majority of Mid-Michigan to stay dry.
Although a few rain and snow showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening as a disturbance passes close by, we expect most of the rain to pass by to our south. Those along I-69 would stand the best chance of any showers. Any snow showers that develop would be this morning when temperatures are on the cool side.
With dry weather expected for most of the day, expect temperatures that are in the 20s and 30s this morning are expected to warm into the 40s later on this afternoon. Those temperatures will be joined by an east northeast wind about 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Any showers should fade into the overnight period and skies may actuallly clear up a bit in some areas. Temperatures will fall to the upper 20s to middle 30s overnight.
Thursday & Friday
Thursday will start off on a dry note and temperatures will be the big story for the first part of the day. We expect temperatures to climb well into the 50s for the afternoon.
Showers will be approaching from the west during the afternoon and evening and with the warming temperatures, a few thunderstorms will be possible as well. Rain will be fairly widespread at times through tomorrow evening, so plan for some wet weather if you're traveling tomorrow night. Some of that rain may be heavy at times.
A few stronger storms also can't be ruled out with the Storm Prediction Center's Marginal Risk area very close to Mid-Michigan for Thursday. If any strong storms develop, gusty winds would be the main hazard.
Those showers will linger through the first part of Friday, with temperatures remaining quite mild through the morning hours with the 50s and even low 60s possible to start the day.
Don't expect those temperatures to last too long, as they'll crash behind a cold front with 20s and 30s expected by the evening commute. Before our system pulls away from us, areas that cool down first may see a few snowflakes before precipitation comes to an end by the afternoon.
Rainfall totals between 0.50" and 1" look to be the most likely range for most of Mid-Michigan, although locally heavier amounts could be possible in thunderstorms.
Winds will be blustery on Friday, turning to the northwest around 15 to 25 miles per hour, gusting to near 30 miles per hour. This will allow for some cold wind chills Friday evening.
Dry conditions should prevail through the late afternoon and evening though, so we shouldn't see any problems for any Friday night travels. We'll need to keep an eye on any wet roads as temperatures fall as some slick areas may develop.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.