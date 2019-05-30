Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and you had a chance to enjoy the beautiful evening we had yesterday.
We expect Thursday to play out similar to Wednesday, with yet another chance for a few showers, although most areas will manage to stay dry. Also in similar fashion, we'll have plenty of clouds to start but sun may not be a complete stranger.
Today & Tonight
Skies are clouding up this morning after clearing out yesterday evening. Despite the clouds we're starting dry, with rain largely to our southwest toward Chicago.
That round of rain will eventually move off to the east, with the best shot of showers later this morning and early afternoon along I-69. The southern end of the Tri-Cities may have an outside shot as well, but it's a lower chance.
A cold front dropping in from the north today may trigger a pop-up shower this afternoon, but that's also a low chance and anything that does develop would be isolated.
Temperatures that are starting in the 50s this morning will eventually warm into the upper 60s to middle 70s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies hanging tough for most of the day, outside of our northern counties that will have a better chance for sun.
Prospects for sun will get better for everyone as we progress through the late afternoon and evening hours. If we realize this sun sooner, potential is there for the Tri-Cities to possibly achieve upper 70s.
Skies will keep clearing through the evening and overnight, allowing a cool down into the 40s overnight, with 30s not out of the question near M-55.
With that in mind, Frost Advisories have been issued for late tonight for Roscommon and Ogemaw counties. Be sure to take precautions with any sensitive vegetation you may have.
