Good Tuesday morning! Hopefully it was a great Monday. If it was, we hope Tuesday is just as nice and if it wasn't, we hope today is better!
As far as Monday's go, yesterday was fabulous. Temperatures were extremely pleasant, we had some sunshine in the mix and humidity values stayed pretty low. Things change a bit for our Tuesday, but the comfortable air is here to stay at least.
Today & Tonight
While most of the area will remain dry, spotty showers are expected to develop through the course of the morning. At the very least, even if you don't see a shower, skies will increase in cloud cover through the first half of the day. Most of what develops this morning should be on the lighter side.
Temperatures out the door are warmer than yesterday, with mostly 60s and low levels of humidity.
After a few showers this morning, things may quiet down a bit for a good chunk of the late morning, afternoon, and early evening for most areas. Showers will be possible during the second half of the day, but not for everyone. If anyone does see rain this afternoon and early evening, the best chances appear to be around our I-69 counties and areas to the south and east.
If you have outdoor plans or projects today, no need to cancel, just check in with the radar once in awhile. The farther north and west you are, the better odds you'll have of staying dry.
Despite the clouds, that mostly dry afternoon should allow our temperatures to jump into the middle and upper 70s once again today. It won't feel too much different outside this afternoon.
Another disturbance is set to move into the region later tonight, which should bring a better chance for rain late tonight into Wednesday morning. Severe weather is not expected, but there could be a few heavier showers and thunderstorms here and there. Most rainfall totals will be 0.50" or less.
Overnight lows tonight will fall into the 50s and 60s once again.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
