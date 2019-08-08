Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we hope the second half is just as nice.
Showers and thunderstorms returned late last night and the main batch is making its final push through the Thumb as we get closer to Wake Up time this morning (4:30 AM).
While showers remain possible today, don't let it be an indicator for the entire day, as most of the time, especially this afternoon will be quite pleasant.
Today & Tonight
Showers and a few stray rumbles of thunder will remain possible through the next few hours, with rain ending for most areas by 8 AM. The exception could be our northeast zones which could take just a bit longer.
While most will be done with the rain after this morning, it's possible we see a few isolated showers develop this afternoon and early evening with the heating of the day. These should remain pretty minor and be more of a nuisance than anything. We should also see these fade near sunset tonight.
Outside of any isolated showers, skies should be clearing out into the afternoon with plenty of sunshine expected through this evening.
Highs this afternoon should reach the middle 70s to low 80s with comfortable levels of humidity returning this afternoon after a muggy morning. We will have a breezy northwest wind at time, sustained around 10-15 miles per hour this afternoon with gusts near 20 miles per hour.
Expect clear skies overnight, with lows falling into the very pleasant lower and middle 50s.
