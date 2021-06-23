Good Wednesday evening Mid-Michigan! Despite the breeze, your Wednesday was still quite comfortable with mild temperatures and manageable humidity levels. The humidity does kick up along with better rain chances towards the end of the week though. Let's break it all down in your forecast!
Tonight
Clouds will slowly begin breaking into the evening and overnight hours tonight. You might catch a little bit of sunshine before sundown, but still expect some clouds to hang on through the overnight. Partly cloudy skies combined with a south southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph will keep temperatures mild in the low 60s. Dry conditions will also hold through the overnight hours.
Thursday
An impulse from the northwest will bring some rain chances back for mid-day Thursday. Our US-127 counties should expect some showers and possible a rumble of thunder, but the activity will fizzle out as it runs into some drier air. We should all be dry by dinnertime (5 to 6PM). In respect to cloud coverage, a brief clearing in the morning will allow for some sunshine, but expect partly to mostly cloudy skies through the rest of the day.
Highs will reach the low 80s as the south southwest breeze still persists. Wind speeds will sustain at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times.
Better Rain Chances Friday/Saturday
A dynamic surface setup to our west will slowly morph into one larger stationary boundary by the end of the week. This stationary boundary will trek east very slowly, with an abundance of Gulf moisture riding along the front of it. It's this mixture that will bring much-needed rain to the area. This will certainly chip away at our rainfall deficits and our drought! The only issue is a low-end flooding concern. With the ground being on the drier side, too much rain at once will not be able to permeate properly. At the moment, rainfall totals will likely be at least 1". We will keep you updated on this.
