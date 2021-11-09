Good Tuesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week and hope your Tuesday is just as nice.
For early November, what a Monday that was! We had sun from start to finish and temperatures that managed to reach into the 60s for afternoon highs. While Tuesday won't be quite as warm or sunny, temperatures will stay above average for at least a few more days before the bottom falls out later this week.
Today & Tonight
Clouds are on the increase this morning, but we are starting our Tuesday dry. Temperatures aren't too bad either with those clouds, with 40s and 50s out the door today, and a minimal wind chill. Keep an eye out for some patchy fog, but beyond that, it's an easy commute.
Despite the warm start, temperatures won't be moving much today, with highs expected to stay in the middle 50s this afternoon. Winds will be lighter today out of a north northeasterly direction.
A cold front making very slow progress to the south and a disturbance riding along that frontal boundary may bring some showers to parts of the region, primarily this afternoon and early evening. The best chance for these showers will be southeast of the Tri-Cities, and even then it's a minor chance.
Any showers that do develop are expected to be light, with rainfall amounts barely going above 0.10" if they even reach that mark. Bottom line, this isn't expected to be a big issue.
Skies will begin clearing late this evening into the overnight, which will allow temperatures to drop off a bit more. We should land in the 20s and low 30s by the morning. Some patchy fog is possible, especially in areas that see any showers today.
Wednesday
Sunshine should give us a beautiful start to our Wednesday and although our cold temperatures to start will hold us back a bit, we should still see a substantial warm up into the afternoon. Highs should land around the lower and middle 50s.
Clouds will gradually increase through the day and we'll trend mostly cloudy during the afternoon and evening. Despite the clouds, we'll stay dry through the daylight.
A few showers may develop overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, but these are expected to be light and fairly scattered.
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
