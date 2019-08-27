Happy Tuesday! We hope you had a great start to the week and we hope the rest of the week is just as nice.
While we certainly needed the rain on Monday, some showers will still be possible as we go through the rest of the day.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
With the late day sun expected this evening, temperatures for most will be in the 70s. Eventually, temperatures will fall into the 50s for overnight low temperatures.
Skies will remain partly cloudy to mostly clear this evening and during the overnight, but we cannot rule out having a few showers develop within that time frame. We're keeping a close eye on a line of showers that has developed to our west, but as of right now it is a smaller chance for rain.
