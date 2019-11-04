Happy Monday! We hope you had a great weekend and we hope it's a wonderful week ahead.
Showers will remain possible for the remainder of the day, but temperatures today will be the warmest before a cool down in the forecast.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures today will climb into the upper 40s and even some lower 50s possible.
Winds may be breezy at times this afternoon out of the southwest around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with a few gusts near 25 miles per hour.
A few rain showers this afternoon will be possible, but we are not expecting anything too heavy.
Overnight, most areas should dry out with the rain, but because of the winds, our northern counties could see a few lake-effect snow showers.
Low temperatures tonight will fall into the 30s.
