It was nice to start with some sunshine yesterday, but clouds gradually moved in over the course of the day. While things largely stayed dry, a bit of drizzle and fog has occurred overnight.
With slick areas possible this morning, a few winter weather advisories have been re-issued this morning and run through 10 AM Wednesday.
Current Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for Clare, Gratiot, and Isabella counties through 10 AM Wednesday.
Today & Tonight
Those aforementioned slick spots will be most favorable on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses, but it's possible on all roads. This is one of those mornings where it may not be slick everywhere, but don't let your guard down.
Temperatures range from the middle 20s to low 30s this morning as you head out the door, so we're not quite as chilly as you step out the door today.
With plenty of cloud cover expected, temperatures won't move much with lower and middle 30s this afternoon. Wind chills will feel more like the 20s through the day today.
Drizzle will remain possible this morning, but largely fade as the hours pass. Dry conditions should prevail this afternoon.
Later on tonight, a cold front passing through the region will bring another chance for freezing drizzle and possibly a few snowflakes as well. Slick roads will also be possible Wednesday morning with temperatures falling into the 20s again.
If any snow showers do develop, any accumulations should remain minor.
