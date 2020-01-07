Good Tuesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice.
We couldn't have asked for much better as far as January afternoons go in Mid-Michigan, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures remaining quite comfortable. While temperatures won't be too much different this afternoon, the clouds will be returning along with our next chance of snow.
Today & Tonight
None of that snow will be coming through the morning drive, so beyond an increase in clouds, we should be in good shape this morning. Temperatures are running as low as the upper teens in the north to low 30s south, so we've got quite the range as we begin today.
Highs will manage the lower 30s to low 40s once again today. Those highs, in conjunction with a west southwesterly wind around 5-15 miles per hour, will keep temperatures feeling more like the 20s and low 30s much of the time.
Dry weather should last through the morning hours, with the first snow showers becoming possible around lunchtime or shortly thereafter as our next disturbance rolls through. This batch of snow showers will likely form along a thin line and should clear the area by 7 PM.
Accumulations, if any, should be relatively minor today.
Although the main batch will be moving out of the region, winds will gradually turn more northwesterly and when combined with the colder air moving in, will allow for the possibility of lake-effect snow showers.
Those scattered snow showers will remain possible through the evening and overnight before diminishing in most areas by Wednesday morning. The exception will likely be our usual lake-effect areas like Roscommon County which may see snow linger into the afternoon tomorrow.
Overnight lows should settle into the teens and low 20s tonight under a mostly cloudy sky. Wind chills will be a factor into the morning drive and bus stops tomorrow as winds pick up overnight. Wind chills in the single digits look likely, with a few readings below zero possible.
Weekend Storm System
Word is starting to get out about a potential winter storm system moving through the Midwest over the weekend. There is a possibility that this system could bring accumulating snow, a mix which could include sleet/freezing rain, and just plain rain.
At this point, it's just that... a possibility. Confidence is high that a storm system will occur somewhere in the region, but there is much lower confidence in where that storm will actually track. That track will ultimately determine what you see in your town.
Simply put, we've got a lot of details to sort out this week, so be sure to check back often for any forecast updates. It's impossible to be specific at the moment. Avoid sharing any unrealistic snowfall maps, etc. on social media from unreliable sources.
We should gradually get a better look at the system as we get closer to the end of the workweek.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
