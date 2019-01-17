Good Thursday evening! We hope you've had a great week so far.
Some area roads may still be slick, so make sure you give yourself extra time before you venture out. The roads may become even more slick because we have a chance for a few snow showers tonight.
We break down the forecast below!
This Evening & Tonight
All day Thursday the clouds continued to build in and now this evening those clouds will produce a few snow showers which will gradually taper off during the overnight period to just an isolated coverage. Any accumulations are expected to be minor.
With those clouds sticking around overnight, we don't expect to be quite as cold tomorrow morning. Expect temperatures to bottom out in the upper teens and lower 20s.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
