Good Thursday afternoon! We hope you've had a great week so far.
We break down the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
Today we should see our high temperatures jump into the upper 20s and lower 30s this afternoon. Our northern areas could be stuck in the middle 20s thanks to a colder start this morning.
Early this afternoon we'll have an increase in cloud cover. Areas farther to the north will have the longest chance to enjoy the sun.
Later this afternoon and evening those clouds will produce a few snow showers which will gradually taper off during the overnight period to just an isolated coverage. Any accumulations are expected to be minor.
With clouds sticking around overnight, we don't expect to be quite as cold tomorrow morning. Expect temperatures to bottom out in the upper teens and lower 20s.
