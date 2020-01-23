Happy Thursday! We hope you've had a great week so far.
This week started with sunshine, and now we have cloudy sky conditions and we continue to track some snow showers this evening.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Going through the evening hours, we are holding onto the chance for some snow showers. We can't rule out some rain mixing in at times for the early evening, but it should be primarily snow. Any accumulations will be minor, if any at all. Otherwise, expect a cloudy sky condition. Temperatures this evening will be steady in the middle and lower 30s.
Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s, with clouds and a possibility of a few snow showers to fly across the region.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.