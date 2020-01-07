Happy Tuesday Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great start to the work week.
After sunshine on Monday, snow showers have returned today.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
This evening, scattered snow showers will remain possible across the region. These snow showers will move through the region in a scattered fashion throughout the overnight, lingering into the morning hours Wednesday.
Temperatures this evening will gradually fall through the 30s, but it will still be breezy with a southwest wind sustained at 10 to 20 mph. Making it feel colder as you walk out the door.
Low temperatures tonight will drop into the teens and lower 20s. It will remain breezy overnight, so wind chill values will sink into the single digits at times tonight and for the Wednesday morning commute.
As you get the kids ready for the bus stop, make sure they are dressed warm because some locations wind chill readings could drop below zero.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
