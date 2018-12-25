Merry Christmas, Mid-Michigan! We didn't pick up the required 1" of accumulation for an official White Christmas, but Mother Nature still came through with some afternoon snow showers for us. These will pave the way for a more active an messy turn later this week.
Tonight
Snow showers will gradually wind down this evening, but you'll want to use caution on the roads as you make your way home from your Christmas gatherings. Snow accumulation will be limited to just a dusting, with the roads at least becoming wet where snow occurs. Beyond midnight, we'll be left with mostly cloudy skies and possibly a stray flurry.
Temperatures will remain chilly, but largely steady throughout the night. Expect a gradual decline from around 30, to just the upper 20s by morning. That could lead to patchy ice on our area roads, so don't let your guard down even as the snow showers come to an end!
Wednesday & Beyond
Whether you're continuing your Christmas vacation, or headed back to the office, Wednesday will be a tranquil and snow-free day. Despite the influence of high pressure passing by to our north, skies will remain mostly cloudy. Like Tuesday however, be may be able to punch a few peeks of sun through from time to time. Highs will be chilly, but somewhat comfortable in the mid 30s. Wednesday's tranquil weather will also be a needed calm, as we've got quite a mess coming in for the end of the week.
A strengthening and sprawling storm system will emerge from the Rocky Mountains and spread across the eastern United States on Thursday. At the onset in the morning, some of us will see a mix of rain, snow, and sleet. A surge of milder air being dragged north with the storm will quickly change things over to rain, as temperatures find their way into the low 40s. Periods of rain will continue throughout the afternoon and into Thursday night, accompanied by gusty winds.
Temperatures will continue to climb into Friday morning, with many of us easily topping the upper 40s. A few locations may even clip 50, but it will be short-lived as temperatures begin to decline on Friday afternoon. Scattered showers during the first half of the day will begin to mix with snow by evening, as winds continue to howl behind a passing cold front.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
