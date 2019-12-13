After some attempted clearing late Friday, clouds and fog will be returning to send us into the weekend.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies with some high clouds this evening will give way to increasing clouds after midnight. With winds turning calm, we'll be on the lookout for patchy fog to begin settling in after about 2:00 AM. The fog could be locally dense in some areas, with visibility possibly dropping under a mile at times. Use caution if you will be traveling into Saturday morning.
Low temperatures will clock in around 30 degrees.
Saturday
We carry the chance for a few isolated rain and/or snow showers into the day. Better chances comes later into the afternoon and evening.
Coverage of this precipitation won't be the greatest. Most should get through the day dry.
Temperatures are holding to stay a touch warmer into the upper 30s.
The chance will hold for a few isolated rain/snow showers into the evening and overnight into Sunday. Any precipitation observed will look to chance to snow by Sunday.
Lows again down into the mid to upper 20s.
We are looking ahead to early next week. The chance for some accumulating snow is being tracked closely. Stay tuned for updates to the forecast on the storm over the weekend.
