Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a fantastic work week and we hope that you are enjoying your Mid-December weekend. It's still a foggy start to our day, but by the afternoon hours some sunshine will peak through the clouds.
We break down the forecast below.
Saturday
DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect until 11:00 AM Saturday for Gratiot County.
It's a foggy start to the day with visibility drastically reduced across the region. Please take your time for the commute and use your low beam headlights.
I do expect we'll have most of the fog lift by midday today, giving way to a mix of sun and clouds for most of us. Some isolated pockets of fog may persist here and there into the early afternoon. High temperatures for most will climb towards 40 degrees, but locations that get the sunshine for a longer time could end up closer to the middle 40s for afternoon high temperatures.
Saturday night low temperatures will fall in the middle to lower 20s with winds coming out of the northeast sustained around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Clouds will be partly to mostly cloudy during the overnight period. We also have the possibility for more fog developing Saturday night lasting through Sunday morning. This will once again reduce visibility greatly.
Sunday
It will be a cool start to our morning, but by the afternoon temperatures will rebound climbing into the middle and lower 40s. We can expect to see more sunshine Sunday afternoon, giving us a partly cloudy sky.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.