Good Tuesday evening Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great start to the week.
Snow returned to the region yesterday, and even though today we had a slight chance to dry out, watch out for slick roads and sidewalks.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Temperatures this evening will fall through the 30s and 20s. With it still being breezy, wind chill values will feel like the teens, so please bundle up!
We have a chance for snow showers going through the evening and overnight period. A small disturbance will drop in from the north, sparking up a few of those snow showers, so just keep that in mind while traveling.
Overnight low temperatures will drop into the teens, so any standing water that is left will have a chance to freeze back over tonight and for Wednesday morning's commute.
Stay safe and warm!
