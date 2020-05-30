Cooler than average, but the refreshment we needed following a week of heat and humidity! Now, get ready for a frosty night in some areas!
Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood & Frost Advisories are in effect for multiple Mid-Michigan counties. Get the latest information on your location here.
Tonight
Saturday's refreshingly cool conditions will take a much chiller turn overnight as high pressure continues to settle closer to the region. Partly cloudy skies with a stray shower or two this evening will quickly give way to clearing skies after sunset, and our temperatures are poised to take a dive from there.
Lows for most of us will fall to the upper 30s to around 40 degrees, but locations north of the Bay will likely wind up in the low to mid 30s. Scattered frost is likely, especially in our northern counties, so make sure to protect your sensitive outdoor plants!
Sunday
High pressure overhead means mostly sunny skies for the second half of the weekend! The final day of May will remain unseasonably cool in the mid 60s, but will be perfect for some time outdoors!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
