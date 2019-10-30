Looking for a Halloween scare? Look no further than the weather!
Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clare and Isabella Counties from 2:00 PM Thursday until 8:00 AM Friday.
Lakeshore Flood Warning in effect for Bay, Huron, and Tuscola Counties from 6:00 AM Thursday until 12:00 AM Friday.
Lakeshore Flood Advisory in effect for Sanilac County from 6:00 AM Thursday until 12:00 AM Friday.
Full warning and advisory information at our Weather Alerts Page.
Overnight
Areas of mist and drizzle will develop into a steadier light to moderate rain overnight. Most of us will stay firmly planted in the rain category, but areas north and west of Saginaw Bay will see a wintry mix and even some brief intervals of snow break out closer to daybreak. In these locations, a slushy coating of snow will be possible on grassy and elevated surfaces. No significant accumulation expected...yet.
Track the rain with our Interactive Radar.
Most areas will see temperatures hover in the low low 40s overnight, but middle and upper 30s are expected north and west. Winds remain light for the time being, out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.
Halloween
Halloween is going to be a mess. No two ways about it, unfortunately. With our storm system continuing to intensify, it will begin to lift out of the Tennessee Valley and track toward Ohio. Whether it's rain or a wintry mix for you in the morning, we will trend back into the rain column as winds sharply increase to 10-20 mph.
Periods of rain will continue through midday and into the afternoon, and will be with us for trick-or-treating all afternoon and evening long. However, there's more to this story. Highs will climb to the low 40s at best by mid-afternoon, and will then begin to drop back into the 30s around the time of the evening commute. That drop in temperatures will bring about a changeover to a wintry mix and snow along US-127, which will spread east through midnight.
Moms, dads, and trick-or-treaters alike will need to break out all of the weather battle gear. Any and all rain gear will be a must, and make sure to dress in layers! The temperatures in the 30s and 40s will be cold enough, but the winds will be making it feel more like the low 30s and 20s at times.
Even with all of that, we're still not done. The changeover to wintry precipitation will entail a complete change to snow at times, and we're likely looking at our first accumulations of the season. Parts of US-127 where the changeover occurs first will be looking at anywhere from 1"-3" of snowfall by Friday morning, with a coating to as much as 1" for everyone else. Most of the accumulation will occur on grassy and elevated surfaces, but a light slushy buildup may occurs on the roads in some of the heavier spots.
Things will quiet down on Friday, making for a much-needed reprieve.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
