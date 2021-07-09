Good Friday morning Mid-Michigan! You've made it to the last day of the week and to the weekend! We've had a whole mix of weather this week ... ups and downs with temperatures, sun, rain, fog, storms. Luckily, today will be quiet and a pleasant day to kick off the weekend!
Today
We start off this morning on the dry side, also a touch chilly. Temperatures are anywhere from the middle 50s to around 60 degrees. Dew point temperatures have taken a remarkable drop signifying drier air moving in. With the quiet and comfortable conditions, I wouldn't expect any weather-related hiccups on your morning drive.
Clouds will decrease throughout the morning today leading to mostly sunny skies by your lunch hour. Those mostly sunny skies will also carry through the afternoon and evening! Highs today will be warmer than yesterday, but still slightly below average for this time of year. Expect middle 70s all across the board today!
Any evening plans looks good today too! With a sunset of 9:18PM, you should be able to get a lot of time outdoors today!
Tonight
Mostly clear skies will carry us through the overnight hours. Expect another cool yet comfortable night with lows settling into the middle 50s. A southeast wind at 3 to 6 mph might provide for a good night to leave the windows cracked open!
Saturday
Your Saturday features a little more cloud coverage than Friday, but a little uptick in temperatures as well! Highs will reach the upper 70s near 80 and skies will be partly to mostly sunny. Overall, expect a mix of clouds and sun but good conditions to get any outdoor activities done. Humidity levels will still be comfortable Saturday too.
Summerlike Pattern Returns Sunday-Onward
A cut-off low pressure system is looking to form by the end of the weekend and into next week. This is essentially when an area of counter-clockwise rotating low pressure gets cut-off from our main westerly flow in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere. A cut-off low can funnel moisture consistently for 24 to 48 hours, which is precisely what it will do here. It's setup to our southwest will bring more Gulf moisture back into the Mid-Michigan area. This will increase humidity levels while also bringing summerlike hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms back into the forecast late weekend and next week.
