Our weather has taken a pleasant turn, and it doesn't look like it will be changing course for a while!
Meteorological Fall
Wednesday marked the beginning of Meteorological Fall! The start of Astronomical Fall will take place later on this month. Here's a look at the difference between the two.
Tonight
Clear skies will take over for tonight as high pressure over Lake Superior remains in control of our weather. We'll maintain a Fall-like feeling in the air as well, as many of us see lows dip into the upper 40s. A little chilly, but comfortable and some great sleeping conditions!
Thursday
Another great day setting up for Thursday with more sunshine and less humidity expected for most of the daytime hours.
Highs for Thursday will continue to stay comfortable and near average in the mid 70s by the later afternoon hours.
Labor Day Weekend Outlook
Shower chances return to the forecast this weekend; not the best timing for the extended holiday weekend for many. However, those showers appear to be more of a nuisance than a washout.
It is worth noting chances do appear to be a bit more consistent the farther north you go into northern Lower Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, so if you're traveling northward this weekend, be sure to check the local forecast for your destination.
Highs are expected to remain in the middle to upper 70s through the weekend.
As always, we'll keep an eye on this forecast through the next few days and update you as better information becomes available.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.