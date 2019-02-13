A chance to catch our breath will carry us through the night, but how long will this break last?
Overnight
A sight of relief, albeit a chilly one. Snow showers are history, as is this week's winter storm. A narrow window of partial clearing will give us partly to mostly cloudy skies for a few hours, but clouds will pour right back in by the time we wake up. Nothing will fall from those clouds, but overnight travelers should still be on the lookout for snow-covered and icy roads here and there.
Low temperatures will settle to around 20 degrees for most of the region, with a handful of locations dipping to the upper teens. Winds will ease to 6-12 mph and shift to the south, enough to keep wind chill values locked in the teens and single-digits.
Valentine's Day
Love, and even a hint of Spring will be in the air on Thursday. Catch is, our next round of mixed precipitation will be rolling in as well. Cloudy skies will start things off, and travel throughout the morning will be much smoother, barring any leftover snowy and icy patches.
Temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 30s during the afternoon, the result of a warm front reaching out ahead of a new disturbance over the northern Plains. Rolling in with the warm front will be a few showers by mid-afternoon, along with some mixed precipitation along M-55. All areas will change back to a wintry mix with the main wave of precipitation that will sweep in late Thursday evening, ending by daybreak Friday.
Nuisance snow accumulations of an inch or less will be the norm by Friday morning, with possibly up to 2" along M-55. A light glaze of ice and sleet will also be possible due to mixing, so you'll want to be ready for another messy drive on Friday morning.
