As the holiday weekend begins, so does a heat wave that shows no signs of letting up anytime soon!
Tonight
More of the same! Clear skies will continue tonight, but it won't be quite as cool as the previous few nights. Lows will only drop to the upper 60s, with a bit more humidity to contend with as well.
Friday
Friday morning's commute will have no problems and we're in for another hot day to close out the workweek.
High temperatures should warm back up into low to middle 90s in our warmest spots, although some areas may, by the numbers, be just a touch cooler tomorrow thanks to a weak disturbance dropping through the region. That being said, it won't be a huge difference and won't feel all that much different.
That disturbance won't lead to widespread rain, but may be just enough to kick up a few isolated showers in the afternoon. If these showers do materialize, which is no guarantee, we don't expect anything widespread or anything that will have a meaningful impact on our rain deficits.
Saturday & Sunday
Highs in the 90s will keep on rolling away from the lakeshore on Saturday, with another day of mostly sunny skies expected. We currently do not expect any rain showers on Saturday around the state of Michigan, so if traveling, you shouldn't have any worries.
Sunday should be fairly dry as well with more sunshine and temperatures climbing into the lower and middle 90s.
It's tough to say with a few days to go before we get there, especially pinpointing a location, but it at least seems plausible we see a few lake-breeze showers develop at times on Sunday afternoon and evening. If this chance materializes, we don't expect these to be widespread or anything that will ruin the weekend.
A few showers may also be possible in the western Upper Peninsula on Sunday.
