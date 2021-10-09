Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan! Just like clockwork, we have more areas of fog again this morning that is locally dense in spots. The weekend as a whole will be drier than the late-week and our unseasonably mild temperatures will roll on.
Today
Areas of fog have settled into Mid-Michigan this morning, locally dense in areas. If your morning plans take you out to the roadways, use caution out there! We have the correct ingredients for fog again this morning with temperatures and dew points roughly the same, plenty of airborne moisture, a fresh rainfall, and virtually no wind. Once the sun begins to come up, the fog will start to lift and burn off. This will be around the 9:00 to 10:00 PM hour.
Speaking of sun, our friend will start to make an appearance again today! We won't have full sunshine, but decreasing clouds will lead to partly cloudy skies this afternoon and evening. With remnants from yesterday's low pressure still exiting Mid-Michigan, a few spotty showers cannot completely be ruled out. Overall, any outdoor plans should be okay today.
Highs will reach the lower 70s today, just a touch warmer than Friday. Those who see more sun could certainly reach the middle 70s, though! Our light wind from this morning will continue out of the south southwest.
Tonight
The evening's partly cloudy skies will carry into the beginning of the overnight hours, but an approaching warm front will cause clouds to increase towards sunrise. That warm front could also spark a few spotty showers before sunrise in the late overnight.
Lows tonight will still be mild by October standards, settling to around 60 degrees. Give or take a few degrees depending on whether you are north or south of the Tri-Cities. The wind will be out of the southeast between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Highs will be warmer on Sunday after the passage of the warm front, reaching the middle and possibly even upper 70s. Mostly cloudy skies will prevent 80 degrees for most, the more likely day for 80 is on Monday. Conditions will be breezy on Sunday with the passage of the front, with a south southeast wind from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 at times.
Showers sparked in the late night on Saturday will persist into the morning on Sunday, but spotty in nature. The afternoon is looking mostly dry, but any spotty shower chances in the afternoon will depend on how the morning evolves.
Early Week Rain Chance
A shortwave trough will be developing in the Central United States late weekend and early on Monday. This will cause a low pressure system to develop. Current data has this low pressure headed towards the Great Lakes. As long as it stays on track, showers with a few rumbles of thunder will be possible in Mid-Michigan. Current timing looks to be Monday overnight and into Tuesday. It's still too early to say that there will for-sure be severe weather, but it cannot completely be ruled out. Stay tuned!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
