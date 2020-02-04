Tuesday was another quiet day across Mid-Michigan with varying degrees of sunshine. More sun is ahead, but we're also watching for a mid-week snow maker.
Overnight
Mostly cloudy skies will give way to some clearing near daybreak as high pressure over the northern Plains inches a bit closer to the Great Lakes. Coming along with the high will be colder, but not unusual temperatures for early February.
Lows will dive into the upper teens, with a north wind at 5-15 mph leading to wind chills in the low teens and single-digits.
Wednesday & Thursday
Partly to mostly sunny skies in the morning will give way to increasing clouds again on Wednesday afternoon. This, as a strengthening storm system tracks from Texas into the Ohio Valley. Even with the returning clouds, we'll remain dry into Wednesday evening, with highs for the day topping out right around average in the upper 20s.
Snow from the approaching storm system will begin to spread north into Michigan after midnight on Wednesday, but it won't be quite as simple as that. A pronounced pocket of dry air aloft will push back against much of the initial snow, leading to several hours where little to none of the snow will actually reach the ground. The falling snow will likely begin to overcome the dry air shortly before daybreak on Thursday, leading to potentially snow-covered roads for the morning commute.
Occasional light snow will continue to spread north into Thursday, becoming increasingly scattered as the day rolls on. While some travel headaches are likely, accumulations will be less than impressive due to the initial lag from the dry air.
Locations from Saginaw Bay southward will pick up between 1"-2" of snow, possibly up to 3" if heavier snow breaks out. Folks north and west will pick up less than 1".
