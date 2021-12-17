Now about a week away from Christmas, we're going to put a little snow on the ground this weekend!
Tonight
Clouds will continue to increase tonight a storm system lifts northward into the Ohio Valley. Conditions will remain dry this evening before giving way to snow showers overnight as rain to our south moves into the colder air here at home. Snow showers will arrive first along I-69 between 2:00 and 4:00 AM, and will continue to spread north into Saturday morning.
Temperatures will dip to the upper 20s and low 30s before midnight, and will hold steady for the remainder of the night. Still no winds to worry about, only coming in out of the ENE at 5-10 mph.
Saturday
As the system to our south continues to inch north on Saturday, a second smaller system over the Dakotas will break down and have its energy absorbed into the first system. This will lead to periods of light to moderate snow throughout the day before tapering off in the evening. ENE winds during the first half of the event will lead to some slight snowfall enhancement along the north shore of Saginaw Bay, before shifting to the NNW on the back side of the system in the afternoon. This will lead to some brief snow enhancement across the Thumb before snow showers end around midnight. Highs in the Saturday will reach the mid 30s.
Snow totals will be light overall, with 1"-2" expected along I-69, across the Thumb, and along the north shore of the Bay. The Tri-Cities will be right on the dividing line, with lighter amounts of 1" or less north and west.
Sunday
Back to brighter skies for the second half of the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, with a slight chance for a few flurries. Temperatures will hold the level in the low 30s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
