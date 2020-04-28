Tuesday took a full leap into mid-May with many highs topping 70 or better! As great as it was, it was likely just Mother Nature trying to butter us up.
Overnight
Rain will spread in across the region overnight as a slow-moving storm system approaches from the central United States. The rain will be steady and heavy at times through daybreak, along with the possibility of a few embedded thunderstorms. Ponding on roadways will be a possibility in heavier rains, but no major flooding is expected.
Overnight temperatures will remain mild in the low to mid 50s, with a southeast wind increasing to 10-20 mph.
Wednesday
Get used to this storm system, and the rain that comes with it. Low pressure will settle over the state and stall on Wednesday, leading to periods of rain throughout the day and gusty winds. There may even be a few peeks of sun during the afternoon as some dry air rotates into the system, but whatever breaks develops, don't expect the rain to stay away long. Temperatures will take a hit, but we'll still see high climb to around 60 degrees in many locations. Folks closer to Lake Huron will be held in the 50s due to a southeast wing continuing at 10-20 mph.
With the low directly overhead on Wednesday night, wind will ease a bit, but occasional showers will continue throughout the night. Lows will trend cooler in the mid 40s.
Thursday
Thursday brings us the back side of the system, as the low gets on the move and begins to pull east of the state. Periods of rain will continue throughout the day before finally letting up Thursday night. The catch is, the back side of the storm means a northwesterly shift in the winds, and a marked drop in temperatures. We're not talking about 30s like we saw a week ago, but highs Thursday will drop about another 10 degrees to the low 50s.
By the time the rain is all said and done, much of the region will pick up 1" or more of total rainfall. Amounts will be highest from Saginaw Bay north and west, where 1.50"-2.00" is expected to fall. Locally higher amounts in those areas up to 2.50" are possible. Locations across the Thumb and I-69 will come in closer to the 1" mark, but could bump up to 1.25" in some heavier pockets. The rain itself is not likely to cause any major issues with flooding, but many local rivers and streams will see a rise through the end of the week. If you live or travel near a waterway, keep a close eye on water levels over the next few days!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
