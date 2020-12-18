After a quiet Friday, messier conditions will return for the weekend.
Overnight
A familiar story in our weather for tonight. Cloudy skies from Friday evening will continue throughout the night, but we'll keep things dry for now. Temperatures will generally hold steady, hovering in the low 30s and upper 20s into Saturday morning. Southerly winds will increase slightly to 10-15 mph, which will push wind chills down into the 20s and teens at times.
Saturday
A cold front joining forces with an area of low pressure over Missouri will spread east across the Great Lakes on Saturday, kicking off the day with some light snow around Houghton Lake, West Branch, and Clare. This activity will spread southeast throughout the day, mixing with some rain at times as temperatures climb into the middle and upper 30s. Snow accumulation will be limited to 1/2" or less, but could make for some sloppy road conditions, so make sure to use caution if you will be traveling. Southerly winds will continue at 10-15 mph.
The bulk of the rain and snow shower activity will wrap up by midnight on Saturday night, but some isolated leftovers may continue during the overnight period. Areas of fog are also likely to develop on Saturday night due, and could become locally dense. Lows Saturday night in the low 30s.
Sunday
Patchy fog and a few isolated rain and snow showers will linger into Sunday morning, but conditions will improve during the afternoon along with better visibility. Mostly cloudy skies will take over for the second half of the day, with highs again in the upper 30s.
Stay warm, everyone!
