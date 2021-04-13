Tuesday was a winner with mostly sunny skies and pleasant highs in the low 60s. Now, we're gearing up to cool down!
Tonight
Scattered clouds will begin to creep back into our skies tonight, but the degree of cloud cover will vary from location to location. No wet weather expected for now, but temperatures will take a chillier turn. Even so, we'll look for lows near average in the middle to upper 30s.
Wednesday
Following a more than week-long warm stretch, temperatures will take a turn below normal on Wednesday. Most highs will check in around 50 degrees, but a few of us might not even make it out of the 40s.
Some sunshine in the morning will give way to returning clouds by lunchtime as a large low pressure system begins to track our way from the upper Midwest. Scattered showers will break out during the afternoon and continue into the evening, predominantly along and north of M-46. Most of the rain will be nuisance-variety, but stay alert for some slick spots on the evening commute!
Things take a more interesting turn on Wednesday night when the low tracks across Michigan. A more widespread round of rain is expected after midnight, and with temperatures falling into the mid 30s, we're likely to see some snow mix in! No accumulation beyond a light coating on grassy and elevated surfaces is expected, but it's certainly a far cry from the summer-like 70s and 80s we enjoyed just a week ago!
Stay warm, everyone!
