Hello Mid-Michigan! We made it to the weekend before Christmas.
That being said, it's a huge travel weekend along with getting last minute preparations done for the holiday fast approaching.
Good news, the weather will be nothing but smooth sailing all weekend into next week.
Check it out!
Today & Tonight
We'll keep warming up over the weekend!
Some early patchy fog in a few select areas will be be possible for the early morning hours. Be aware if you're traveling early on today.
We improve greatly into the late morning and afternoon! Partly to mostly sunny skies and a passing warm front will help pull afternoon highs up into the low 40s!
Whether you're getting a jump on Christmas travel, working on your Christmas shopping, putting up outdoor decorations, or taking some time to relax, our weather is set to be a real treat by late-December standards!
Winter makes a late arrival on Saturday, beginning officially at 11:19 PM!
Clouds increase into later tonight. Partly cloudy skies will continue on Saturday night into Sunday. Patchy fog will be possible to develop again into Sunday morning.
Low temperatures only dipping to around 30 degrees. For reference, normal high temperatures are around 32 degrees.
Sunday
We may have some stubborn low clouds and fog to deal with for the morning hours. We should be able to get enough mixing in the atmosphere to get rid of any fog that develops by the afternoon.
Sunshine with some scattered clouds left over from the morning will hang out into the afternoon.
Highs inching a bit higher into the mid 40s.
Have a great weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.