A busy weekend is ahead with just 5 days left until Christmas, and for a change, we thought we'd order up some nice weather for one less thing to worry about!
Tonight
Staying quiet for our Friday night. Partly to mostly cloudy skies this evening will give way to decreasing clouds overnight, setting us up for a brighter star on Saturday.
Winds will be light out of the SSE at 5-10 mph, and will help keep overnight lows above normal. Still chilly, lows will only dip to the middle 20s.
The Weekend
We'll keep warming up over the weekend! Partly cloudy skies and a passing warm front on Saturday will help pull afternoon highs up into the low 40s! Whether you're getting a jump on Christmas travel, working on your Christmas shopping, or taking some time to relax, our weather is set to be a real treat by late-December standards!
Winter makes a late arrival on Saturday, beginning officially at 11:19 PM!
Partly cloudy skies will continue on Saturday night, with low temperatures only dipping to around 30 degrees. For reference, normal high temperatures are around 32 degrees.
Sunshine and scattered clouds will hang out with us on Sunday too, with highs inching a bit higher into the low 40s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
