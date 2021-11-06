Good Saturday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope your weekend has been off to a great start and that you're ready for milder weather! The other good news is our weather stays dry this weekend.
Afternoon
The appearance of sunshine will be a continuing theme this afternoon! Some of the added sunshine plus a southwest wind will help high temperatures reach the lower to middle 50s by this afternoon. Speaking of the wind, today will be breezy with a southwest wind sustained between 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 at times.
Tonight
The clearer skies continue tonight with mostly clear conditions! Despite the lack of a thermal blanket, the southwest breeze from the daytime will continue overnight to keep low temperatures milder. Expect numbers to drop to the middle and upper 30s. The aforementioned breeze will sustain between 10 to 20 mph.
Additionally, Daylight Savings Time comes to an end tonight. Don't forget to set the clocks back one hour!
Sunday
Continued sunshine will be the case on Sunday with only a handful of fair weather clouds passing by. The breeze will slow down to only 5 to 10 mph, and highs will touch the 60 degree mark for many!
You guessed it, low temperatures will also be milder headed into Sunday night, settling into the lower 40s. Have a great weekend!
