Happy Tuesday! We hope you've had a great start to the week so far.
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued area wide expiring Wednesday afternoon for accumulating snow and a wintry mix, which will likely lead to difficult travel.
We break down the forecast below!
Overnight through Wednesday
SLIDESHOW: Hour-by-hour, Jan. 22-23
Snow and a wintry mix will overtake the region this evening and early overnight before warm air begins moving in from the south. That will act to gradually change snow over to rain, but a period of sleet/freezing rain and ice may be possible as that transition occurs. Any ice accumulations should remain around 0.10" or less.
Areas near I-69 will switch over to rain first, followed by the Tri-Cities later Wednesday morning. Areas north of the Tri-Cities may only change to a rain/snow mix for a short period of time, or stay snow entirely.
Snowfall accumulations will be lowest near I-69 where our changeover occurs first, around 2" or less. Amounts between 2-6" look possible for the Tri-Cities, Mt. Pleasant, northern Thumb and parts of Clare/Gladwin/Arenac counties. Our highest accumulations of 4-8" are expected near Roscommon, Ogemaw, Iosco counties.
We have a detailed picture of snowfall amounts below.
Wet weather will gradually taper off Wednesday evening with temperatures falling into the 20s by Thursday morning. With wet roads and falling temperatures, Thursday morning's commute could be slick as well.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.