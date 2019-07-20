Good evening Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great week and here's to a great start to the weekend!
Some showers and strong to severe storms impacted many earlier today. Good news is the severe threat look to be zero going into Sunday.
Some relief from the heat does looks to return going into next week.
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible into the rest of this evening and early overnight period as a cold front moves throughout the area.
Better chances the farther south you are.
Lows will be down into the upper 60s.
Sunday
Finally some "cooler" air behind the front will only allow temperatures to reach the low 80s. Humidity levels will also be much lower with dew points only in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Chances for showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible especially areas farther south. Some areas especially north of the Bay look to say dry for a good majority of the day. No severe storms look likely at this time.
