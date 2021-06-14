Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a great start to this week.
After a week of heat and humidity, we finally saw a more comfortable air mass move in on Sunday. While the warmth stuck around, it certainly felt a lot better on Sunday afternoon.
As for the week ahead, it should be a lot more comfortable and we'll still have a few rain chances here and there.
Today & Tonight
The first of those rain chances will be this morning as a cluster of showers and a few rumbles of thunder move through the area for the morning drive. Severe weather is not expected, but some showers are a bit more efficient than others, so it may be a bit slower on the roads here and there.
Temperatures are running in the 50s and 60s, with dew points running in the 50s, giving us a pleasant morning temperature-wise.
Those 50s and 60s this morning will turn into 70s for most this afternoon, with some 60s possible closer to Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron. Winds will generally be north or northwesterly today, around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting near 20 miles per hour.
The morning showers will taper off by 8-9 AM and we'll likely go through a bit of a quiet period for a few hours. Skies may even break into some sunshine for a bit as well.
Rain chances will return however, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon. The coverage during the afternoon and early evening will be much more hit or miss than the morning hours, so there's no guarantee you see rain again during the second half of the day. No severe weather is expected this afternoon, but gusty winds and small hail may be possible in any thunderstorms that develop.
As we lose the heating of the day, showers and thunderstorms should diminish, and we'll begin clearing our skies out completely going into the overnight. This clearing trend should lead to some comfortable overnight lows in the 50s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
