Good Sunday evening Mid-Michigan! After another active afternoon and evening, our weather will be quieting down significantly tonight. The great news is that this week looks great weather-wise too!
Tonight
A cold front moving through the Mid-Michigan area will bring our temperatures down, but most importantly the humidity! This will kick off a nice trend this upcoming week. Clouds will also begin to decrease through the night, with mostly sunny skies by sun-up Monday. Lows tonight will range from the middle 60s to the upper 50s with a WSW wind from 5 to 10 mph.
Monday
Sunny skies will carry us through the morning hours, then the heating of the day will allow for some fair weather clouds to form. Conditions will still be mostly sunny! Behind the overnight cold front, Canadian high pressure will enter the Great Lakes region, helping to suppress rain formation and allowing for those mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will also be "cooler," with highs only in the upper 70s and low 80s Monday. A west northwest wind will sustain at 5 to 10 mph.
This Week
The rest of this week is very settled thanks to the Canadian high pressure. Humidity levels will stay low and temperatures will be cooler. Highs into the upcoming weekend will only manage the upper 70s, with an occasional 80 degree reading, and overnight lows in the 50s. All-in-all, it will feel much different than this past week, but will be a welcome change to our weather!
could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of "today" & "yesterday." In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like "today" are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
