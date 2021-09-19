Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro has the latest First Warn 5 forecast!

Good Sunday afternoon Mid-Michigan!  We hope you've been having a good weekend so far and that you've enjoyed the fantastic weather!  We'll have continued sunshine this afternoon, just milder.  Confidence in rain this Tuesday is also ever-so increasing.  This Tuesday is definitely looking on the soggy-side.

Afternoon

The sunshine we've enjoyed all morning will continue for the rest of the day as high pressure still stays in control.  This will allow temperatures to warm up quickly, reaching the upper 70s at peak heating this afternoon.  Today's wind will be out of the southeast between 4 to 8 mph.

Highs Today

Tonight

Cloud coverage will begin to be on the increase as we lose influence from high pressure and a weakening warm front begins shifting towards Mid-Michigan.  We stay dry through the overnight, but skies will be partly cloudy by sunrise.  Lows tonight will be milder as a result of more clouds, with folks settling into the middle and upper 50s, with a 60 degree reading also possible.

Lows Tonight

Monday

The good news is that we stay dry during the morning Monday, but around midday some spotty showers will begin moving into the area from the south.  Gulf moisture will be tracking in Mid-Michigan providing the water vapor needed for these showers.  This will also increase humidity levels into the afternoon on Monday.  Showers will be in more of a hit-or-miss fashion so not everybody will see rain, but you'll want to keep an eye on the sky.  You can always track the rain on our Interactive Radar!

Monday Showers

Highs Monday will be the warmest of the next 7 days in the upper 70s and lower 80s.  It will be slightly breezy at times with a south southeast wind from 10 to 20 mph.

Highs Monday

A Soggy Tuesday 

Shower and thunderstorms will be possible through the day on Tuesday, with locally heavy rain possible. Luckily, we'll have been on a dry stretch before this chance for rain, so we should be able to manage okay in most areas. But localized flooding can't be ruled out, so be sure to check your sump pumps and those types of things before we get there. 

Tuesday Rain

It's still a little too early to be too specific on rainfall totals, but totals from Monday evening through 8 AM Wednesday could land between 0.5" to 1", with over 1" in spots. Use the current map for a general overview, and know these numbers will fluctuate.

Rain Totals Tuesday

With plenty of wind shear available, severe weather won't be impossible, but with plenty of clouds through the day on Tuesday, instability (fuel for strong storms) will be a bit more limited than if we had sunshine. We'll keep our eyes on it as we get closer.

Plan for highs to get much cooler on Wednesday behind Tuesday's cold front, with a stretch of 60s to close out the middle and end of next week.

Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!

(1) comment

guest7975
guest7975

Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.

