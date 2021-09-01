Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week up to this point and hopefully you've had a chance to enjoy the beautiful weather.
It was another solid day on Tuesday, bringing even more comfortable conditions than Monday to the region. As we hit the middle part of the workweek, more of the same can be expected and that doesn't just go for today, but we should remain dry through our Friday as well.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures are a touch cooler out the door this morning, with mostly the middle 50s out the door. Humidity is non-existent, with a breeze out of the northeast around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
That northeasterly wind flow should keep temperatures near the lakeshore around the upper 60s to low 70s today, but inland areas should see the middle 70s again today under partly to mostly sunny skies.
It's one of those evenings tonight where you'll want to find any sort of reason to be outside. Skies will be filled with sunshine ahead of sunset (8:10 PM) and temperatures will be a very pleasant mix of 60s and 70s.
Any clouds should clear out overnight, which should allow another cool down into the 50s for overnight lows, with some 40s in our coolest locations.
Labor Day Weekend Outlook
Shower chances return to the forecast this weekend, but if you're staying home locally in Mid-Michigan, those showers appear to be more of a nuisance than a washout. There will be an upper-level low around Hudson Bay through the weekend, with smaller disturbances rotating around it, bringing clouds from time to time and occasional shower chances to the area.
These scattered chances for showers do not appear to be all day rains and the chance for a daily washout look low.
It is worth noting chances do appear to be a bit more consistent the farther north you go into northern Lower Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, so if you're traveling northward this weekend, be sure to check the local forecast for your destination.
Highs are expected to remain in the middle to upper 70s through the weekend. Saturday will be a bit more cloudy than Sunday, and carry a slightly higher rain chance. Sunday looks partly to mostly sunny, with just a slight chance for showers.
As always, we'll keep an eye on this forecast through the next few days and update you as better information becomes available.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
