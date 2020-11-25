Following Tuesday's widespread snow, rain made for dreary conditions on Wednesday. Now we look to begin Thanksgiving in a fog.
Weather Alert
DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect until 9:00 AM for the following counties: CLARE, GLADWIN, GRATIOT, ISABELLA, OGEMAW, ROSCOMMON.
Tonight
Heavy rain will move north of the region after 7:00 PM, but occasional light rain and drizzle will continue for the remainder of the evening. This as the primary low pressure system responsible for the messy weather finally begins to track through the Great Lakes. The low will begin to depart the region after midnight, leading the remaining rain to finally diminish. By morning, we'll be done with the rain, but we'll be left with one more problem before we get there.
With the ground saturated from melted snow and Wednesday's rain, the air mass overhead has become equally saturated. Gradually warming temperatures rolling into the moisture-laden air has already led to some patchy fog steeling in amid the rain, and that fog will continue to thicken into the overnight period. Where visibility is already occasionally dipping below 2 miles this evening, locally dense fog will push visibility under half a mile at times into Thursday morning. Use caution on the roads, and remember to use your low beams in foggy areas! High beams actually make it harder to see by enhancing glare.
Temperatures will hit their lows this evening in the low 40s, and will climb into the middle and upper 40s by daybreak.
Thanksgiving
Fog will greet us on Thanksgiving morning, but will thin out quickly thanks to an increasing WSW wind. Visibility will improve, but clouds will prove more stubborn, hanging out in our skies throughout the holiday. At least this time around, we will not need to worry about any wet or snowy weather.
Despite the clouds, temperatures will be the mildest they've been all week. Highs will climb into the upper 40s to around 50, with a WSW wind at 6-12 mph.
However you will be spending your holiday, we wish you and your family a safe and happy Thanksgiving!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.