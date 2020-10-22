Our weather is kicking into full "Michigan" mode over the next 24 hours, taking us through an array of conditions and a sharp temperature swing!
Tonight
Lingering showers and areas of fog will make for treacherous travel this evening, with visibility dropping below 2 miles in many areas. In addition to the poor visibility, roads will remain wet so use extra caution if you will be hitting the roads at all before midnight. Temperatures will be climbing this evening and overnight as a potent warm front tracks northward across the state. We'll reach both our Thursday high temperatures and Friday low temperatures at midnight, as many of us begin to climb into the low 60s.
The warm front will also lead to increasing southerly winds overnight, scouring out the fog after midnight and even allowing for some brief clearing before more clouds and showers return around daybreak. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 60s across most of mid-Michigan by morning. Southerly winds overnight will pick up to 10-20 mph.
Friday
As warm air continues to funnel in across the region on Friday morning, an area of low pressure will track northeast across the Mackinac Straits. This will take the warm front that lifted through on Thursday night, and begin to drag it back southeast across the state as a cold front. This will produce a new round of showers and possibly some thunderstorms in time for the morning drive, especially in areas northwest of the Tri-Cities. That rain will continue a southeasterly march throughout Friday morning, meaning everyone should be prepared for wet roads during the first half of the day. Temperatures will peak around the upper 60s and low 70s in many locations around midday.
A second round of rain and thunderstorms will develop along the cold front early Friday afternoon, making its way from US-127 to the Thumb and I-69 between 2:00 and 6:00 PM. A few heavy downpours will be possible along with gusty winds, on top of the already-strong winds that will be in place at 15-25 mph. Gusts will approach 35 mph at times, and could be stronger in thunderstorms.
Temperatures will also begin to drop sharply as the cold front tracks east. Most of us will fall back to the upper 40s and low 50s by dinnertime, and will keep tumbling into the 30s on Friday night. Lingering showers will come to an end after 9:00 PM, with mostly cloudy and breezy conditions continuing. From there, the chilly weather will be sticking around for the final days of October.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.