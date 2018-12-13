Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we hope the second half is just as nice.
After a bit of snow yesterday, things are taking a more quiet turn this morning around Mid-Michigan but we still have some things to keep an eye out for on the morning drive.
We also have one more system to deal with tomorrow before things quiet down for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be a nice reward, we just have to get there first!
Today & Tonight
Any rain or snow from last evening has largely come to an end, with just some lingering fog across the area, perhaps some drizzle/mist here and there.
While those things themselves aren't the worst obstacles we could have, temperatures are playing a role this morning. Some areas have fallen below freezing, possibly bringing slick conditions to roads that were wet last night.
Freezing fog is also possible where we've fallen below freezing, with the airport in Roscommon County reporting some of that. Bottom line, a few extra minutes may not be a bad idea.
Once temperatures come above freezing today, we should be in better shape. Clouds will be stubborn but it won't be impossible to see the sun in places today. Expect highs this afternoon in the middle 30s.
The evening hours tonight should be quiet with dry weather expected. That will change once again into the overnight period.
Our next system will be approaching from the south and move in after midnight. This will likely bring a mix of rain and wintry precipitation overnight into Friday morning's commute.
With temperatures falling around the upper 20s and low 30s tonight, it is possible we see a bit of freezing rain. Ice amounts are expected to be below .10", but we know it only takes a small amount of ice to make things slick.
It's not a bad idea to plan for some extra time on tomorrow morning's commute to be on the safe side.
Friday
Temperatures should gradually warm up above freezing by the later morning commutes, allowing road conditions to improve in spots that get slick overnight.
Any precipitation left over in the later morning drives should gradually change over to just plain rain and then end around lunchtime.
Once we're done with the rain, we'll stay dry through your Friday evening plans and through the weekend as well. Highs on Friday afternoon are expected to be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.