Happy Friday! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a great weekend ahead.
It was an easy-going Thursday and Friday with plenty of sun and temperatures taking a small jump back into the 20s and 30s.
While the quiet weather has been nice around here lately, things will get a bit more active into Saturday evening & Sunday.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Friday evening plans look great as we stay dry and mostly clear. Bundle up as you head out for any Friday night plans, as temperatures will fall through the 30s and 20s this evening. Low temperatures will crash tonight falling into the single digits and teens overnight. Winds will remain light for tonight, so our wind chills should stay in check.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.